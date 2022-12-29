The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 28) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 876,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished fifth place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing only sports programming.

AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash numbers were down across the board from last week’s (957K, 0.30, 3rd place) Holiday Bash results. Maybe they should have put the women’s division back in the main event this week.

Even with the numbers falling, this was a rare week where AEW Dynamite finished with a higher rating in the key demo than WWE’s Monday Night Raw, with the slimmest margin of 0.28 versus 0.27. Context matters, of course, and Raw was essentially airing a compilation of their best clips of the year. In other words, WWE’s show was tantamount to a rerun and they punted on the numbers for this week. That AEW Dynamite barely managed to eke past Raw’s key demo rating under these circumstances is one more indication of AEW’s dip in popularity compared to one year ago.

Will AEW Dynamite get its numbers back up next week when they unveil a new look and presentation to kick off 2023? I’ll see you here next week to let you know.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

