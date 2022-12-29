On his new podcast, FTR member Dax Harwood detailed how he became close friends with CM Punk during their time together in AEW. At the end of the podcast, Harwood discussed the backstage fight at All Out 2022 between Punk and The Elite that is seemingly leading to Punk’s departure from the company.

Dax made a plea to Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks to find a way to make it work together in AEW, because they have a chance to set up the future of pro wrestling for decades to come with another place where people who love the art of wrestling can ply their trade and make a living.

On Instagram, Punk used one word to respond to the idea that he and The Elite should shake hands, say sorry, and move on:

Interesting pic.twitter.com/uf1fDrJaOS — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 29, 2022

“Duh.”

Is that the word you were expecting?

Do you care to read into Punk’s response and tell me what it means, if anything, about his future in AEW, Cagesiders?