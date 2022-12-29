For the past several weeks, AEW’s been slowly building an alliance between FTW champion HOOK and former Tag champ Jungle Jack Perry.
We only saw them in the ring together for a few moments when El Diablo Guapo saved Perry from a Stokely Hathaway-directed, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty-executed assault a couple weeks ago. They didn’t share the screen at all last week when Bill chokeslammed Jack into a dumpster as The Firm (do we still call them The Firm?) sent a message to HOOK after he dispatched of a local talent-type.
Then last night (Dec. 28), the pair stood side-by-side after Jungle Boy took out Bill with a two-by-four.
@StokelyHathaway's intimidation tactics get shut down by Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Why are they together? Maybe we’ll find out, but honestly, we’re not sweating it.
Nobody involved is doing anything better right now. Put any combination of these four in a singles match against any other and we’ll watch it (after their brief staredown before Taz’s kid tried to T-Bone Suplex DDP’s future stepon-in-law? Sign us up for Big Bill vs. HOOK any day of the week and twice on Sunday). And, no offense to Breezango, Pretty Deadly or anyone else, but it’s been too long since wrestling’s had this good-looking a male tag team.
So get ready for all that. You can also catch up on highlights from the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite. The below playlist has the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning. They don’t release all those at the same time, so we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- The Blackpool Combat Club Grounds Top Flight
- The Elite Force a Winner Take All Match 7 for the World Trios Titles
- Samoa Joe Walks Away with More Than Just the TNT Championship
A disruptive start to the match as #AEW World Champion @The_MJF taunts from above!
An impressive victory by @bryandanielson, and he turns his attention directly to the #AEW World Champion @The_MJF!

TNT Champion @SamoaJoe isn't waiting until their match for the TNT title later tonight, to attack @RealWardlow

How long will it be until #Hangman Adam Page is cleared enter the ring?

The EXPLOSIVE #FTW Champion @730Hook gets the win!

After @trentylocks eliminated @TheKipSabian from the Trios Royale last Friday, #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy is giving a title shot to fellow #BestFriend @trentylocks THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!

#TheOcho @IAmJericho has a message for both @ActionAndretti and @starkmanjones.
"You want something violent? You wanna get dirty? How bout you meet me Friday on #AEWRampage." @swerveconfident @WheelerYuta

EVERYBODY LOVES #THEACCLAIMED ✂️ ✂️@PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official @RealBillyGunn

#TayJay @taymelo @annajay__ steal the win after a completely physical back-and-forth tag team bout against @realrubysoho and @willowwrestles!
#TheGunns @theaustingunn @coltengunn are too busy celebrating to talk to @LexyNair!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
