AEW rolled into 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 30) New Year’s Smash episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline:

Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic championship with a victory over Trent Beretta. A distraction from Penelope Ford played a role in the finish.

Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) defeated a jobber.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Jon Moxley in the ring. Mox challenged Hangman Page to a match on the Jan. 11 episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill beat Kiera Hogan in another successful title defense.

Swerve Strickland defeated Wheeler Yuta. Parker Boudreaux and the scary-looking tattooed guy were ringside in Strickland’s corner during this bout.

It was also noted that Paul Wight joined the commentary team for this episode of Rampage.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?