You’ll totally guess who won match 6 of The Elite/Death Triangle series

The sixth match in the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the AEW Trios championship was a falls count anywhere affair, and the two teams didn’t even bother going to the ring in Broomfield, Colorado’s 1stBank Center to get it started.

The backstage brawl was gnarly (and seemed to leave an already banged up Nick Jackson with a new injury). Once they made their way to the stage, the really big spots started. Rey Fenix was waiting atop the babyface tunnel to leap onto Matt Jackson & his teammates, and Kenny Omega was ready to make him pay with a knee. Then the elder Buck suplexed PAC and Fenix all the way down the ramp, but still couldn’t get three — even when Nick remerged to leapfrog him and prevent Penta El Zero M from making the save.

Things didn’t get any less violent in the ring with a trash can was introduced as the two teams traded momentum and nearfalls... all around the ring area.

The finish was a race between PAC and Omega, and surprisingly didn’t involve the ring bell hammer for once. Matt Jackson was fading fast while trapped in Rings of Saturn in the ring, but Kenny hit Fenix with a off the ramp and through two tables. The referee counted three there...

One-Winged-Angel through the table by Kenny Omega to secure the victory, and even the score in the 6th match of this Best of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championship!

...and we’re headed to a winner take all ladder match in two weeks.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s “New Year’s Smash” edition of Dynamite here.