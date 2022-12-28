You’ll totally guess who won match 6 of The Elite/Death Triangle series

The sixth match in the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the AEW Trios championship was a falls count anywhere affair, and the two teams didn’t even bother going to the ring in Broomfield, Colorado’s 1stBank Center to get it started.
The backstage brawl was gnarly (and seemed to leave an already banged up Nick Jackson with a new injury). Once they made their way to the stage, the really big spots started. Rey Fenix was waiting atop the babyface tunnel to leap onto Matt Jackson & his teammates, and Kenny Omega was ready to make him pay with a knee. Then the elder Buck suplexed PAC and Fenix all the way down the ramp, but still couldn’t get three — even when Nick remerged to leapfrog him and prevent Penta El Zero M from making the save.
Insanity is unraveling down the ramp! #DeathTriangle vs #TheELITE Match 6 is leaving everyone speechless!@youngbucks @BastardPAC @ReyFenixMX @PENTAELZEROM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS! Don't miss a second of the action! pic.twitter.com/1mh2fu3D12
Things didn’t get any less violent in the ring with a trash can was introduced as the two teams traded momentum and nearfalls... all around the ring area.
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash pic.twitter.com/yN2UfaxmSc— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 29, 2022
The finish was a race between PAC and Omega, and surprisingly didn’t involve the ring bell hammer for once. Matt Jackson was fading fast while trapped in Rings of Saturn in the ring, but Kenny hit Fenix with a off the ramp and through two tables. The referee counted three there...
One-Winged-Angel through the table by @KennyOmegaManX to secure the victory, and even the score in the 6th match of this #BestOf7Series for the #AEW World Trios Championship!#AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BQTVDsQPlk— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022
...and we’re headed to a winner take all ladder match in two weeks.
Match 1 (Full Gear) - Death Triangle wins thanks to Fenix’s use of the hammer
Match 2 (Nov. 23) - Death Triangle win to go up 2-0 after Penta uses the hammer
Match 3 (Nov. 30) - The Elite win to make the series 2-1 after Fenix prevents Penta from using the hammer
Match 4 (Dec. 14) - Death Triangle goes up 3-1 thanks to Penta’s use of the hammer
Match 5 (Dec. 21; No DQ) - The Elite win to make it 3-2 despite Fenix’s use of the hammer
Match 6 (Dec 28; Falls Count Anywhere) - The Elite win to tie the series at 3, lots of plunder, no hammer
Match 7 (Jan. 11; Ladder Match)
Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s “New Year’s Smash” edition of Dynamite here.
Loading comments...