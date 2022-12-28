Is AEW using Vickie Guerrero to foreshadow women’s tag titles?

AEW has been stacking squads in the women’s division lately, and it begs the question if greater plans are at play than just finding a way to squeeze more wrestlers into limited television time. Could we be close to AEW ushering in official women’s tag team titles? Let’s investigate.

A curious scene aired on Elevation involving Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir. The duo made quick work of Leva Bates & Karizma in victory. Conspicuous by her absence was Vickie. Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed all three, and Vickie aired her grievances about no titles in their possession. She’s supposed to be managing champions and feels disrespected in regard to their lack of success.

There are a couple directions this scene could head. Perhaps Vickie is at her wits’ end, or her contract’s end, to part ways with the Vicious Vixens. That could lead to new recruits or a way to write Vickie out of the story.

Nyla has pretty much done all she can do as a heel. Could Vickie be a catalyst for a babyface turn from the Native Beast?

Another idea could be regrouping stronger than ever. To do that, the Vicious Vixens would have to win championships. That goal doesn’t appear to be in the cards anytime soon. Jamie Hayter is a fresh titleholder of the AEW Women’s World Championship, and she most likely has a feud brewing with Saraya. Jade Cargill already handled both Rose and Shafir. Cross the TBS title off the list. Athena is building her status with the ROH Women’s World Championship, so that title is unlikely for the Vicious Vixens.

That leaves two options for this scenario. Either the Vicious Vixens collect belts from outside companies or AEW has a war chest of gold in the form of new women’s tag titles.

That brings to mind revisiting an old quote from Tony Khan delivered in May when asked about introducing more championships into AEW.

“I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody’s asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the (Trios) belts. I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They’ve never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect... But there are more championship belts than people might think that I’ve had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost.”

Since that time, AEW has welcomed two title belts for the Owen Hart Cup tournament winners, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, and the AEW World Trios Championship. So, could the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship be under lock and key awaiting the right time?

If so, then that time could be now. AEW has a pretty deep tag team division brewing. Common pairings at this moment include:

Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

Anna Jay & Tay Melo

Bunny & Penelope Ford

The Baddies (Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Leila Grey)

Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale

Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

There are also a variety of teams that could be made using past history from the list of Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Serena Deeb, Leyla Hirsch, Riho, Yuka Sakazaki, Kiera Hogan, Diamante, the Renegade twins, Saraya, and Saraya’s future mystery partner.

What’s your take on Vickie Guerrero’s promo? Do you want to see women’s tag team titles in AEW?