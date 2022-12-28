Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Bryan Danielson versus Ethan Page and Samoa Joe versus Wardlow for the TNT Championship.

Page did the talking. This match will be personal for him. Page is standing for what’s right. Danielson is the true villain with a massive ego. Danielson is too self-centered to see anybody in front of him for a world title shot. Page is tired of being jumped in line. He would love to know the durability of Danielson’s brain when launched for an Ego’s Edge. Page will turn Danielson into a vegetable.

The package for Joe and Wardlow rehashed their previous promos aired on television. The rest of the video ran down the remaining lineup for New Year’s Smash.

Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross had parting words after ambushing Keith Lee. They shoveled shit out of the stall, and it’s time for money. No more friends and no more making up with Limitless.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Athena retained the ROH Women’s World Championship in a competitive victory over Kiera Hogan. Afterward, Athena smashed Hogan’s head into the title belt. Bunny benefit from Penelope Ford’s illegal assistance to defeat Madison Rayne. After the match, they stomped Rayne, and Skye Blue ran out for the save. Dralistico picked up his first win in AEW by beating Blake Christian. Jose the Assistant lent a helping hand to swing momentum toward victory. Konosuke Takeshita earned the biggest win of his AEW career by besting Frankie Kazarian.

On the promo tip, Vickie Guerrero expressed her dissatisfaction with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir for failing to have any championships. Fuego del Sol was given the mic to hype the crowd before his match. He dished catchy lines to rally support, and I could see that act earning him more exposure in the future. Matt Hardy is one step closer to breaking. Ethan Page gave Hardy and Isiah Kassidy the night off to celebrate Boxing Day. Hardy and Zay were annoyed that Page still made them fly into the arena to receive the news. Page was taken aback at their sullenness when he just wanted to do a nice thing. After Page exited, Hardy reached into his luggage to pull out his Broken Matt coat.

Arn Anderson decided it was time for Brock Anderson to roll solo for his match and show the world what he can do. Brock explained that he used to be flanked by a (Nightmare) family, but now the Andersons are left alone. When an Anderson is backed into a corner, he is liable to fire up on that ass.

Brock had his chance to prove himself against Daddy Magic, however, the result didn’t go Brock’s way. Daddy Magic unintentionally removed the turnbuckle pad when trying to block a suplex, then Daddy Magic intentionally sent Brock crashing into the exposed steel to steal the win.

“A Crimson Christmas” - Being The Elite Ep. 328 featured the Elite irritated with hunger. Matt Jackson volunteered to run the Wendy’s order, and he sent the stand-ins instead. The Young Bucks stand-ins also filled in for travel day and a supposed Dark match. In other Elite business, the Bucks won $90 in scratchers but lost money on the overall price and highlights were shown from match 5 of the trios title series that left Nick Jackson bloodied.

For other BTE bits, Ryan Nemeth’s girlfriend was upset that he forced her to film a scene on Christmas, Cutler delivered fan-made cards to wrestlers as a gift, Peter Avalon and Leva Bates went on an acid trip to get married in the eyes of Satan with Ryzin officiating the ceremony, and Daniel Garcia and Isiah Kassidy provided sports analysis on the trios series. The episode closed with Hangman Page and the Dark Order. As Hangman walked out from being ejected, the Dark Order questioned why he interfered on Jon Moxley when they asked him not to get involved. Hangman explained that since they were eliminated he thought that meant it was fair game. All was good between them, and they shared a ride home.

Santahausen was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. City was upset at Danhausen not fulfilling his promises for the holiday special. The show was basically goofy banter back and forth. Santahausen went over the ‘naughty or nice’ list, and City sat on Santahausen’s lap for holiday wishes. They closed with a rhyme. City stated, “I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight.” Danhausen filled in to shout, “I will punch you in the groin with all of my might.” This video was an amusing filler of time.

We’ll close with Kenny Omega and Don Callis cutting an energetic promo hyping their return to Winnipeg.

We'll close with Kenny Omega and Don Callis cutting an energetic promo hyping their return to Winnipeg.