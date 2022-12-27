Rampage has been a ratings roller coaster for much of 2022, but if the penultimate episode of the year is any indication, things could be looking up as we head into the new year.

The Christmas Eve eve show likely benefited somewhat from snowbound viewers huddled together for warmth, but neither AEW or TNT is going to quibble with these numbers. Rampage had an audience of 566,000 on Dec. 23. That’s 22% better than the Friday before, and the show’s best number since April.

Among 18-49 year olds, Rampage tied its best performance in the last eight months. The .18 rating was 20% better than the previous week, and good for a fifth place finish on cable. AEW trailed only college football, the NBA & ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Can they continue their recent hot streak and head into 2023 with some momentum? Ponder that while you take a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eight months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily