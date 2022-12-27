Watch AEW Dark Episode 176

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 27, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dante Casanova vs. Spanish Announce Project’s Angelico

Mafiosa vs. Diamanté

The Workhorsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers

AR Fox vs. Trustbusters’ Slim J

Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet

Dark Order’s Evil Uno vs. Blake Li

Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan

Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol

Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson

Enjoy the show!