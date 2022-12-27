Watch AEW Dark Episode 176

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 27, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Dante Casanova vs. Spanish Announce Project’s Angelico
- Mafiosa vs. Diamanté
- The Workhorsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers
- AR Fox vs. Trustbusters’ Slim J
- Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno vs. Blake Li
- Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan
- Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson
Enjoy the show!
