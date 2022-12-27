When the fight calendar came out for December, the 28th had a curious conundrum. AAA was holding Night of Champions on the 28th in Acapulco. The 28th is a Wednesday, which is prime time for AEW airing Dynamite. Considering FTR are the AAA tag team champions, Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo are the AAA mixed tag champions, and Fenix is a double titleholder with the AAA Latin American Championship and AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, an arrangement had to be made between the two wrestling promotions.

AEW planned on sending over FTR and Sammy & Tay when the official card for AAA Night of Champions was announced back in mid-November.

But there’s many a slip twixt the cup and the lip.

AEW recently announced that Tay Melo will be participating in tag team action with Anna Jay against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a grudge match for Dynamite in Denver. That means Tay would have to be in Acapulco and Denver on the same night.

There are actually legitimate reasons for the apparent double-booking.

Sammy and Tay attempted to get some mixed tag work at the AAA show on December 17 in Ciudad Madero. The champs even cut a rudo promo hyping their arrival with an arrogant attitude toward whiny fans.

Sammy and Tay are busy people. The champs closed by saying AAA will see them or they won’t. It appears Sammy and Tay jinxed themselves though. Tay had real visa issues that prevented her from working the December 17 show. Tay was in the process of doing what was necessary to make sure she could wrestle at the Night of Champions event.

@luchalibreaaa lamentablemente Sammy y yo no estaremos presente en el show de hoy debido a problemas con mi visa. Estamos haciendo lo necesario para que todo este bien para el show de lo día 28 de diciembre. Desculpame a todos y nos vemos pronto! — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) December 18, 2022

With the Dynamite booking announced, we now know that Tay will not be available for AAA.

The scuttlebutt, according to Dave Meltzer from The Observer’s latest Daily Update, is that Tay’s visa situation was cleared up, but AEW decided to use her after an illness altered previous plans. Apparently, AAA will strip Sammy and Tay of the titles and crown a new champion. AAA has yet to comment publicly on this matter, but they rarely address a change in the advertised card unless it is an important main event. The mixed tag bout was likely to be the opening match anyway.

If this situation plays out as expected, then Sammy and Tay will have made zero title defenses in AAA. In hindsight, their reign was snake bitten from the start. Sammy and Tay became champions at Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 on April 30. Earlier that week, Sammy suffered an injury. He was held out for precautionary reasons and bribed La Parka Negra to fill his spot. In the finish, Sammy used his crutch as a foreign object. La Parka Negra tagged in Sammy to ensure victory with Tay and win the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Sammy and Tay never returned to AAA, but they did defend the titles twice in AEW by triumphing over Dante Martin & Skye Blue and Ortiz & Ruby Soho.

Sammy and Tay were supposed to defend the belts in a three-way against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Sexy Star & Komander at Night of Champions.

AAA Night of Champions will be headlined by Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against Bandido and FTR defending the AAA tag titles against Dragon Lee & Dralistico. The event is available for streaming though Fite TV starting at 8 pm ET on December 28.