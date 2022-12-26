Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 95

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 26, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

L.F.I.’s Dralístico vs. Blake Christian

Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian

Promise Braxton vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart

The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne

Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Made Wrenkowski

Enjoy the show!