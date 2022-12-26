Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 95

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 26, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
- L.F.I.’s Dralístico vs. Blake Christian
- Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Promise Braxton vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
- The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
- Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Made Wrenkowski
Enjoy the show!
