Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 95

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 26, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

  • ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
  • L.F.I.’s Dralístico vs. Blake Christian
  • Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Promise Braxton vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
  • The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
  • Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Made Wrenkowski

Enjoy the show!

