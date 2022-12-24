AEW gives us a sneak peak at Dynamite’s new look

We know AEW is giving Dynamite (and Rampage) a makeover in 2023, and that they’ve been planning the shows’ new looks since before hiring highly thought of ex-WWE production exec Mike Mansury. Tony Khan told us the new sets will debut with the first episode of the new year, to celebrate the one year anniversary of Dynamite moving to TBS.

That’s all well and good, but we’re an impatient lot. What will they look like?!?!

On the Dec. 23 Rampage, they gave us a little taste*. AEW’s Kevin Sullivan (the former Impact producer, not the Dungeon of Doom guy) tweeted out the clip, along with some background on the project.

We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued! pic.twitter.com/72Pm3jB9WD — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 24, 2022

The synergy we have with the team at WBD is incredible. I also take a tremendous amount of pride & have so much respect for our internal graphics team & what they are always able to accomplish! It also goes without saying that @TonyKhan vision is boundless. #ThankYou — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 24, 2022

Early reactions seem mixed. Some like the 1980s by way of the Aughts look. Others are pointing out similarities to WWE’s presentation of Main Event and Survivor Series. As usual these days, it’s hard to tell how many people are offering honest assessments and who’s just trying to score points in the online wrestling war.

Doesn’t seem like we’ve seen enough to make a final call either way yet, but don’t let that stop you from weighing in below.