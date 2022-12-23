Jeff Jarrett wins main event match in AEW

The main event of tonight’s (Dec. 23) Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage was a tag team match pitting Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal against Anthony Bowens and Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn. Lethal and Jarrett are being pushed towards a tag team title match against Bowens and Max Caster, so Daddy Ass stood out as the fall guy in this match.

Bowens and Ass love scissoring each other, and they turned it into an offensive move early on in the fight:

Ass received the hot tag late in the bout and ran wild with clotheslines. He even took giant man Satnam Singh over the top rope with one:

Sonjay Dutt’s ringside interference ultimately proved to be too much for the babyfaces to handle. He distracted Bowens long enough for Jarrett to take him out with The Stroke. A short while later, Dutt gave Ass a low blow behind the referee’s back, and Jay finished Daddy off with Lethal Injection for the win. Jeff and Jay are probably one step closer to tag team gold after winning this main event match.

Taking advantage of a distracted ref, @TheLethalJay and @RealJeffJarrett steal the victory tonight in the main event of #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/27e16Qtz9M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022

This Jarrett kid is going places in AEW, I tell ya.

