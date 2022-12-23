Tonight’s (Dec. 23) Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage featured a $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale.

What the hell does that mean, exactly? It means a bunch of trios teams were competing in a staggered entry Battle Royal for a chance to win a lot of money.

Blackpool Combat Club were the heavy favorites to win this thing considering the group includes both Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. And they may have very well gone all the way if it wasn’t for Hangman Page.

Page and Moxley have brawled on Rampage over the last couple weeks, and tonight was no different. Page ran in late in the match and initiated a wild brawl with Mox:

As @JonMoxley and @ClaudioCSRO face off with @TopFlight612, #HangmanPage makes a beeline for Moxley and things get out of hand inside the ring!



It's #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/TaDvFHAjly — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022

This led to Jon’s elimination, but the chaotic brawl between Mox and Page kept going:

Claudio was left in the Battle Royal with a 2-on-1 disadvantage against Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin). He overpowered them at times to almost win it, but the numbers game ultimately did him in.

Just like that, Top Flight and AR Fox won a bunch of money, and we’re left to wonder when the match between Moxley and Page will take place.

Catch up on all the results from Rampage right here.