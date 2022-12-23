Dax Harwood launched his new podcast with a WWE return tease

AdFreeShows says that its newest podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood, isn’t a replacement for Gentleman Villain, the William Regal podcast that’s ending with Regal’s impending return to WWE. But they did use the last episode of Gentleman Villain to announce Harwood’s new show.

They also brought Dax on for a question and answer session. During that, Harwood spoke about his relationship with Cody Rhodes. It’s a long answer that winds back to heat FTR had with Rhodes from comments he made on yet another podcast before they signed with AEW. The part of the quote that’s getting a lot of attention comes at the end, which we’ve bolded for emphasis...

“Before I came to AEW, I had a big issue with Cody, which I’ve talked to him about. He did a podcast with Sam Roberts and Sam Roberts said, ‘I’m going to ask you point blank, who’s better FTR, or the Revival, or The Young Bucks’, and without skipping a beat, he said, ‘The Young Bucks because FTR, or The Revival, they have to practice their matches and The Young Bucks, they don’t. They just come in and have these matches.’ “I took issue with that because in 18 years now, at that point, I think it was like 15 years or whatever, 14 years, I’ve never, ever, ever, ever, ever practiced a match in my life, and I will never practice a match in my life. That goes to the Speedball (Mike Bailey) match you saw at WrestleCade. He wanted to practice in the back and I said, ‘Speedball, I’m sorry, I don’t do that, and I’m not going to start today.’ “But that really ate at me because all the stuff that we had built up and we had worked so hard to create, I felt that he was taking a sh*t on that by saying we practice our matches. But I got over that. Even though it doesn’t sound like it, I did. I got over it. “He and I are very good friends. We talk all the time now. I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him.”

FTR’s AEW contracts are coming up soon (April 2023, according to Dax). Cody’s WWE deal is not. You can probably see why Harwood’s words raised a few eyebrows.

Factor in their seeming frustration with how they’ve been booked by Tony Khan and their ongoing friendship with AEW exile CM Punk?

Get ready for several months of Revival WWE return rumors.