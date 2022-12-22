Rick Ross doesn’t care if AEW gets in trouble for what he said on Dynamite

After Busted Open Radio hosts Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray shit all over last night’s (Dec. 21) Rick Ross segment on AEW Dynamite, the man himself made a surprise call in to the show to give them a piece of his mind.

The most memorable part of the Dynamite segment may have been when Ross referred to Keith Lee as a “big motherfucker.” Needless to say, that’s the kind of inappropriate language that can get AEW in trouble with the higher powers.

Bully asked Ross if AEW gave him any parameters on what to say and what not to say during his time on the mic. The rapper made it clear that nobody tells him what to say:

“I’m taking you behind the scenes. This is the biggest boss in the game, Ricky Rozay, so no one can tell me what to say. You see, it was a gift for me to be there. But I love AEW, but it was a huge gift.”

Ross then explained why he said what he said about Keith Lee. You see, Keith Lee really is a big motherfucker.

“And when I got in there, I may have had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kinda turned his back to me, and I realized the size and width of his shoulders, and his trapezoids, I just had to express my heart. He’s a big motherfucker. He really is.”

Dreamer asked the Mogul Affiliates hype man if he’ll be back in AEW, and that’s when Ross said something bold about AEW President Tony Khan that’s not nearly as obvious as Keith Lee’s size:

“It’s a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan. Tony Khan [is] a cool motherfucker, you know what I mean?”

Who knew that Tony Khan, the target of an anti-AEW bot army who is most definitely not a wuss, happens to be a cool motherfucker? I learn something new every day doing this job.

Do you hope to see more Rick Ross in AEW, Cagesiders?