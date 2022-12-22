The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 21) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 957,000 viewers for a 0.30 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing only sports programming.

AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash numbers were pretty close to last week’s results for Winter is Coming, with a similar overall viewership and equal ranking in the key demo rating, though the rating itself did drop down from last week’s 0.33.

This episode of Dynamite featured a rare women’s main event, and the overall numbers are fine. Obviously this isn’t the direction AEW wants to see the demo rating continue to go, but like last week, a third place finish and viewership close to one million means AEW Dynamite is doing just fine right now.

Next week’s episode features Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT title, Match 6 of the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle vs. The Elite, and Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

