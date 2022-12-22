Here’s the identity of the scary AEW mystery man who attacked Keith Lee

It may very well be an unwritten rule in AEW that nearly every wrestler needs to be in a team or faction. Swerve Strickland stuck to that game plan on last night’s (Dec. 21) episode of Dynamite when he laid a trap for former tag partner Keith Lee and created a new stable called Mogul Affiliates.

Rick Ross was on hand to debut this new group consisting of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux, and some big scary looking tattooed guy.

The AEW commentators didn’t know the identity of Swerve’s mystery man when he attacked Keith Lee, but now we have more information. His real name is Granden Goetzman, and he played minor league baseball from 2011 through 2019 for organizations like the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals. He never made it to Major League Baseball, and moved on to a Mexican league in 2021.

According to Fightful, the 30-year-old former baseball player has been training at Jay Lethal’s school for a while, and his AEW debut has been planned for at least a couple weeks.

As for Boudreaux, up to this point he has been part of Ari Daivari’s faction known as The TrustBusters. Daivari responded on Twitter to Parker’s sudden new direction:

Parker will be a TrustBuster for life. I personally brought him to AEW to smash this roster! Tonight, he took down one of the biggest guys here!



Remember kids, money ALWAYS talks...



Thanks @swerveconfident #AEWDynamite #TrustBusters — Ari Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) December 22, 2022

As far as I can tell, AEW has yet to give Goetzman a name in kayfabe, so here’s the fun part where you can chime in with your own guesses in the comments below.

Do you think Swerve Strickland can find a way to make this new faction work despite Boudreaux and Goetzman’s lack of experience?