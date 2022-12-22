AEW Rampage spoilers for Dec. 23: $300K Battle Royal, Daddy Ass, Jarrett, Cargill, more!

AEW rolled into Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 23) Holiday Bash episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline:

Top Flight & AR Fox won the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. Hangman Page attacked Jon Moxley during the battle royal. It came down to Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight as the final three wrestlers in the match. You can see the full list of participating teams right here.

Ortiz & Eddie Kingston came out to the ring and challenged House of Black to a fight. Malakai Black responded in video form, raising questions about Ortiz’s loyalty to Eddie, and putting off the fight for another time.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill remained undefeated with a win over VertVixen.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal were victorious in a tag team match against “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens. Gunn took the fall after receiving the Lethal Injection.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?