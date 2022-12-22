Back in April, Chris Jericho took out Eddie Kingston with something straight out of the old Memphis rasslin’ playbook. He hit the Mad King with a fireball, putting him on the kayfabe shelf for a few weeks. Jericho gave himself a new nickname (and filed a trademark on it, natch) and quickly wrapped up his feud with Eddie (lol not really... it went until July’s not-good Barbed Wire Deathmatch and spun of into the just-concluded — we think — Blackpool Combat Club program).
Why are we bringing this up? Because on the Dec. 21 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, The Wizard™ was back, baby!
Already reeling from his upset loss to “jobber” Action Andretti last week, Jericho and most of his Appreciation Society made a membership pitch to Ricky Starks. This was a good way to transition the red-hot Starks into something meaningful quickly after his loss to World champ Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The veteran played his role perfectly, letting Absolute cook him on the mic before the “JASsholes” (or maybe you liked “Jobber Appreciation Society” better?) jumped Ricky for turning down the offer. That set-up a Jericho/Starks match for Jan. 4’s big Dynamite in Seattle, and an Andretti save.
The JAS licked their wounds, then like good heels, they jumped Action when he was by himself backstage. And to take him out of the equation with Jericho deals with Starks? It was fireball time again! This one came with bonus 2point0 narration... can’t decide if I like the “you’re on fire” set-up or the “IN THE FACE” post-burn burn better...
#JerichoAppreciationSociety's @theDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker @IAmJericho are turning up the heat on @ActionAndretti! ☄️— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9w6lIiGZBS
That one did look pretty cool... er, we mean, get well soon, AA!
You can see all of what led up the return of The Wizard™ in the below playlist of YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning. They don’t release all those at the same time, so we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS
- Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6?
- Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women’s World Title
"That should have been MY MOMENT"@The_MJF has a message for @bryandanielson— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EhTO8ofEWI
"There are consequences to your actions, @The_MJF!"— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson demands for the #AEW World Champion!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/1GNRB7tqV5
.@OfficialEGO sets things straight with the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lhMilZDDDm
.@JonMoxley is tired of hearing about everyone's excuses and is ready to take on @DariusMartin612 TONIGHT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zJ0q3ICo4N
A short day in the office for the #FTW Champion @730Hook as he takes the victory here on #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
But @StokelyHathaway, @theleemoriarty, and @TheCazXL seem to have an agenda of violence with @boy_myth_legend! pic.twitter.com/8YBQBgKfQG
#BigBill @TheCaZXL dumps Jungle Boy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend directly into the dumpster!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/a1ZxI7U9S1
.@JonMoxley secures the victory, but who can deny the heart of @DariusMartin612!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vkorGgCtm3
"Now it's time that I spill everyone else's blood and turn to the next chapter of the #BookOfHobbs" @TrueWillieHobbs#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/GbjvrUbI1S— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
.@SamoaJoe has a special greeting for @RealWardlow— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4WlslLHk3v
#TheGunns have stolen the win over #FTR!@theaustingunn @coltengunn @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/86GuxCw5Eo
#TheBiggestBoss @rickross is HERE at #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash to mediate this face-to-face meeting between @RealKeithLee and @swerveconfident LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sAipYjoQVM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
.@TheParkerB_ just blindsided @RealKeithLee! What is his affiliation with @swerveconfident?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FZTvu9TAa0
Diving foot stomp by @swerveconfident onto a cinderblock on @RealKeithLee's chest!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bFhQ7GP7zv
.@TheLethalJay & @RealJeffJarrett are challenging @Bowens_Official & @RealBillyGunn THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/M5ZWcqyS82
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...