Here are the trios competing for $300K in Rampage battle royal

It’s being taped now... hell, it’s probably over now. But if you’re spoiler averse or just don’t want to wait for them to start thinking about a Battle Royal full of three-man teams, here’s the line-up for the cumbersomely named “$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale”.

As you can probably guess from that, $300K will be on the line.

• Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) • Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) • Top Flight (Daunte & Darius Martin) & AR Fox • Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) • RUSH, Preston Vance & Dralistico • The Butcher & The Blade and Kip Sabian • S.A.P. (Angelico, Luther & Serpentico) • Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese)

There may be more, but that’s who’s listed on the graphic. It’s not clear why Sabian is teaming with Butcher & Blade, but Team RUSH was full, so...

We’re also still trying to figure out how Parker Boudreaux went from working for Daivari’s Trustbusters to working for Rick Ross & Swerve Strickland.

But what we are sure of is that Hangman Page won’t listen to Dark Order’s request to stay in the back and let them handle this, especially after Mox called him out again in a video on tonight’s Dynamite.

Anyway, this anchors the show that will air on Dec. 23. It’ll be joined by:

• Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal • Jade Cargill (c) vs. VertVixen for the TBS championship • Promos from Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, and Wardlow

Sound like a good way to spend Christmas Eve eve?