Rick Ross debuts new stable, likely incurs FCC fine on Dynamite

By Sean Rueter
The last time Rick Ross was on Dynamite, he was only on screen for a minute or so. But in the brief amount of time he was on-screen with Swerve in our Glory, Ricky Rozay made quite an impression. Throw in the fact Ross has spent the last fifteen-plus years as a chart-topping rapper... bringing him back was a no brainer for AEW.

It happened on the Dec. 21 Dynamite from San Antonio. The Maybach Music impresario was back to moderate a face-to-face between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. This time they were in the ring, and they got a little more time.

Ross didn’t disappoint, stalling for time in the ring with Lee with a question the Warner Bros Discovery standards & practices folks probably weren’t thrilled with...

Once the man Rick calls “Young Legend” arrived, Ross was able to deliver what I consider his AEW catchphrase (Accusations... FALSE Accusations) en route to revealing the point of the segment. It was, of course, a trap. And one which introduced us to a new stable.

Meet Mogul Affiliates: Swerve, Ross, Parker Boudreaux, and some other scary looking dude I’ve never seen before.

Ex-WWE NXT talent Boudreaux was first, attacking the Limitless One from behind to soften him up for an attack from the other big man in Strickland & Ross’ camp.

Their beatdown was emcee-ed by Ross, which was pretty amazing IMHO. It culminated in a spot where Boudreaux & the other guy held a cinder block on Keith’s chest so Swerve could deliver a stomp onto it.

“HE MAY NEED ATTENTION!”

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite here.

