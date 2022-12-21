You’ll totally guess who won match 5 of The Elite/Death Triangle series

All four of the matches that have taken place in AEW’s best-of-seven Trios title series between The Elite and Death Triangle have been decided, at least in part, by PAC’s trusty ring bell hammer.

So with his team facing elimination, Kenny Omega proposed match five should be no disqualifications. Tony Khan agreed (along with adding stipulations to match six and seven should they be necessary), and gave us hardcore melee on the Dec. 21 Dynamite from San Antonio.

And this being the holidays, you knew things like Christmas trees, tinsel, and an elf-cosplaying Brandon Cutler would be involved.

Elves are allowed in the ring for this NO-DQ Match 5 in the #BestOf7Series between #DeathTriangle and #TheELITE!#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dVwV8RYbB2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022

The hammer would be a factor, but not the deciding one for a change. Fenix used it, but Omega managed to kick out despite getting clocked with Death Triangle’s signature weapon.

The series was SO close to being over #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/m7LdUAau58 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 22, 2022

It seemed the ankle injury Nick Jackson suffered last Wednesday might be a bigger factor. But the younger of The Young Bucks fought through it, teaming up with big brother Matt to force a match six.

Poor losers PAC, Fenix & Penta El Zero M attacked after that match, and The Elite will be even more wounded heading into next Wednesday’s Falls Count Anywhere affair.

Match 1 (Full Gear) - Death Triangle wins thanks to Fenix’s use of the hammer

Match 2 (Nov. 23) - Death Triangle win to go up 2-0 after Penta uses the hammer

Match 3 (Nov. 30) - The Elite win to make the series 2-1 after Fenix prevents Penta from using the hammer

Match 4 (Dec. 14) - Death Triangle goes up 3-1 thanks to Penta’s use of the hammer

Match 5 (Dec. 21; No DQ) - The Elite win to make it 3-2 despite Fenix’s use of the hammer

Match 6 (Dec 28; Falls Count Anywhere)

Match 7 (Jan. 11; Ladder Match) - if necessary

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite here.