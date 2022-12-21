Tony Khan confirms ‘beautiful’ new AEW sets debut with Jan. 4 Dynamite

Reports have indicated AEW’s television shows will be getting a makeover in the new year. In an interview with TV Insider, the promotion’s owner, president and head booker confirmed those reports. Tony Khan also informed us we won’t have to wait long to see them...

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it.“

TK said he wants to be careful not to overhype it, but he is hyped:

“I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though.”

The Friday night show will also get a makeover, and it sounds like a bit of distinct identity in the process:

“The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”

He also spoke a little about the highly touted hire that’s been discussed a lot in relation to the new look for AEW television, former WWE production executive Mike Mansury:

“Mike just started with us and is a huge acquisition for AEW. He has so much knowledge in TV production. To have him join us as a co-executive producer and senior production executive is really great for us. It’s so important to have someone with his experience. Right now he is evaluating things in terms of presentation. I’m excited about what he will add to AEW.”

Ready to ring in 2023 with the new, prettier Dynamite and Rampage?