Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped the No DQ match 5 between Death Triangle and the Elite, FTR versus the Gunns, and Jamie Hayter defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Hikaru Shida.

Kenny Omega has had enough of the Death Triangle cheating hammer, so he wants to even the playing field with no rules. All weapons are legal. The Gunns desire to end FTR’s legacy, so that their legacy will rise. The Gunns claimed there will be no interference when they win straight up. Shida learned from Japanese legends that a strong heart is most vital to winning championships. Hayter mocked that idea. She believes a champion needs a strong mind, a strong body, and a strong pair of hands. Hayter plans to embarrass Shida and make her eat those words.

Griff Garrison went under the knife for surgery. No details have been revealed in reference to an injury or how long Garrison will be out of action.

Had to go under the knife today. I'll be back in no time.

Action Andretti savored his monumental upset victory over Chris Jericho in his Dynamite debut. If he can do that against Jericho, then there is no telling what he can do in AEW.

After Dynamite when Jeff Jarrett smashed a guitar on Max Caster’s head, Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh explained their motivation to chase the AEW tag titles. They want a shot or else more bad things will happen. This best part of this promo was Singh lifting Dutt onto the boxes, so Dutt could appear more menacing.

"You're looking at multi-time Tag Team Champion @TheLethalJay [&] multi-time Tag Team Champion @RealJeffJarrett, and you don't think we have what it takes to become Tag Champions?!" @sonjaydutterson has a message for the #AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheAcclaimed!

Rush enjoyed his one-week suspension in style.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Kenny Omega was victorious in action against Hagane Shinno. It was Omega’s first singles match since returning from injury. Omega worked as a cocky heel. The contest was competitive in the sense that Omega gave up offense to make his opponent look good, but Omega was never in danger of losing.

Claudio Castagnoli took burly playboy JD Drake for a ride in the giant swing. Drake submitted to the maneuver giving the tag team win to Claudio & Wheeler Yuta over his Workhorsemen. Athena retained the ROH Women’s World Championship in a quick win versus Vertvixen. After the match, Athena smashed Vertvixen’s head into the title belt and added a DDT onto the gold. The champ also bullied the referee. Jade Cargill steamrolled Dream Girl Ellie in a TBS title eliminator to improve her record to 44-0. Ricky Starks is back on the winning track by spearing Cezar Bononi for victory. Angelico formed a new stable with Serpentico and Luther called Spanish Announce Project.

Julia Hart explained her motivation with the House of Black. She’s not evil. The House of Black just likes violence. This promo leaned the group tweener rather than full heel.

"Good people can do bad things, and bad people can do good things."

The #HouseOfBlack's @thejuliahart will be in action on #AEWDark; don't miss it ⚫️



The #HouseOfBlack's @thejuliahart will be in action on #AEWDark; don't miss it

In the ongoing saga of Matt Hardy in the Firm, Ethan Page substituted for the recovering Marq Quen to join a 12-man tag with Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Page planned to show them how to get it done as winners.

.@OfficialEGO is here to show @MattHardyBrand and @IsiahKassidy a thing or two about professional wrestling! Catch them in the massive 12-man tag team bout on #AEWDarkElevation!

▶️ https://t.co/rAii7xU090 pic.twitter.com/NTwTlci9dn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2022

During the bout, Page held a microphone for live critique on the apron. When Hardy had control for the Twist of Fate, Page demanded that Hardy cease and desist with the signature move or else Kassidy would be fired. After all the hard work was done, Page ordered Kassidy to tag him in. Page mocked the Hardy dance and hit a Twist of Fate for victory. Hardy was losing his patience and chomped at the air.

“27 Hours In Dallas” - Being The Elite Ep. 327 featured the Young Bucks’ travel montage, match highlights from the trios series, new Bucks mini toys, and using stand-ins for photos. The Jacksons went on a 27-hour trip total with return back to Ontario, California instead of arriving the day before Dynamite. Other BTE bits included Ryan Nemeth’s inability to turn left when posing for photos, Daniel Garcia and Isiah Kassidy analyzing the trios best-of-7 series as sports commentators, Mark Sterling with a new lawyer commercial working on Christmas, Peter Avalon and Leva Bates exchanging holiday gifts to much joy, and Cezar Bononi posing in his wrestling trunks with his pants down for the photo shoot.

Willow Nightingale was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Willow being so happy because she’s living the dream and her philosophy of smiling through negativity. They closed by singing, “Tit Willow.”

We’ll close with the main event of the Jericho Cruise. Chris Jericho announced that he will be teaming with Danhausen against the Gunn sons. The Four Leaf Clover voyage sets sail February 2 to February 6.

All hail JerichoHausen!