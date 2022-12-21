Angelico forms a new stable in AEW

Angelico is a man of many friends. He entered AEW teaming with Jack Evans. They transitioned into the Hardy Family Office alongside Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher, Blade, Bunny, and Jora Johl. Angelico also dabbled with the Andrade Family Office, once Andrade and Jose The Assistant took over Hardy’s faction. Now, Angelico revealed new pals on the latest episode of Dark (#175).

Angelico was joined by Serpentico and Luther. That odd trio made quick work of Jay Marte, Jarrett Diaz, and Richard Adonis. Angelico finished with the Navarro Death Roll to win.

After the match, the new stable explained their relationship and revealed the group’s name. The unifying thread is working on Spanish commentary. Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther are the Spanish Announce Project, or SAP for short.

That Spanish commentary idea isn’t just a joke. Angelico has actually been sitting in to call AEW shows recently.

Listos para la mejor lucha libre de la semana! En vivo con #AEWDynamite en español. pic.twitter.com/ClzZ1V7MDB — Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) December 8, 2022

The man under the Serpentico mask, Jon Cruz, has been in the booth for awhile.

Jon Cruz retired from in ring competition (HA!) but then got hired as a Spanish announcer ( ).



But this is still pretty cool for him.



And this’ll be the last time SNAKEMAN is ever nice to him. pic.twitter.com/pbuqQMtnbI — MR. PENTICO (@KingSerpentico) September 26, 2021

I’m pretty sure Luther isn’t involved on the Spanish broadcast. His connection comes with his Chaos Project partner, Serpentico. Thus, the Project in Spanish Announce Project.

Do you like the new pairing of Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther? Will you be chanting S-A-P with the crowd?