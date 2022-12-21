 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Angelico forms a new stable in AEW

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Angelico is a man of many friends. He entered AEW teaming with Jack Evans. They transitioned into the Hardy Family Office alongside Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher, Blade, Bunny, and Jora Johl. Angelico also dabbled with the Andrade Family Office, once Andrade and Jose The Assistant took over Hardy’s faction. Now, Angelico revealed new pals on the latest episode of Dark (#175).

Angelico was joined by Serpentico and Luther. That odd trio made quick work of Jay Marte, Jarrett Diaz, and Richard Adonis. Angelico finished with the Navarro Death Roll to win.

After the match, the new stable explained their relationship and revealed the group’s name. The unifying thread is working on Spanish commentary. Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther are the Spanish Announce Project, or SAP for short.

That Spanish commentary idea isn’t just a joke. Angelico has actually been sitting in to call AEW shows recently.

The man under the Serpentico mask, Jon Cruz, has been in the booth for awhile.

I’m pretty sure Luther isn’t involved on the Spanish broadcast. His connection comes with his Chaos Project partner, Serpentico. Thus, the Project in Spanish Announce Project.

Do you like the new pairing of Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther? Will you be chanting S-A-P with the crowd?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats