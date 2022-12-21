Dynamite airs tonight (Dec. 21) with a live show from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. This episode is part of AEW’s Holiday Bash television shows for the week.

It’s a must-win match for The Elite

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite features the fifth match in the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the AEW world trios titles. PAC and the Lucha Bros currently have a 3-1 lead in the series over Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. The champs only need one more victory to win the series and retain the belts.

Death Triangle has illegally used a hammer to assist all three of their victories against The Elite up to this point. As a result, Kenny Omega requested a No Disqualification match for tonight.

Just as we’ve seen in the first four matches of the series, there is a high probability that these six men will do incredible things in the ring and have another great match. The only downside is that the outcome of the fight seems extremely predictable for two reasons:

Stipulations for Match 6 and Match 7 in the series have already been announced, and it’s hard to believe that AEW won’t deliver on a potential ladder match for Match 7 in Los Angeles on Jan. 11. Tony Khan recently secured the rights to use the Roundball Rock song to promote this series, so he’s going to get his money’s worth by pushing it to the brink of seven matches.

The Elite have to win the next two matches in the series in order to tie things up and force a Match 7, and it all starts with a victory in tonight’s No Disqualification match. Now that the hammer is legal, nobody in this match should have any qualms about using it to take down the opposition.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends the gold for the first time tonight in a singles match against Hikaru Shida. Shida once held this title for over 365 days, but I don’t like her chances tonight given that Hayter is scheduled for an important tag team match with Britt Baker against Saraya and a mystery partner on Jan. 11.

Former tag team partners Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will have a face-to-face meeting tonight. Rick Ross is on hand to mediate things, so I’m sure everything will go smoothly.

FTR vs. Gunn Club is also booked for Holiday Bash. Dax Harwood will try fighting through a broken ass bone to get revenge on the Ass Boys after what transpired at Final Battle.

Bryan Danielson will grab a mic and let us know what’s on his mind after AEW World Champion MJF ran away from him like a coward at the end of last week’s Dynamite. I’m pretty sure the American Dragon wants to murder the champ after MJF ended the AEW career of his mentor William Regal.

Ricky Starks is advertised for an appearance tonight. After last week’s world championship loss to MJF, this is the part where Tony Khan needs to find a way to follow up on Starks’ recent push instead of casting him to the side like he’s not a star.

We’re supposed to get another chapter in The Book of Hobbs tonight. It’s been over one month since Powerhouse Hobbs last competed in an AEW ring.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Jon Moxley and Hangman Page have been brawling all over Rampage in recent weeks, but their violent encounters will have to spill back over to Dynamite soon enough. When will Page be cleared so that an official match can be announced?

- TNT Champion Samoa Joe is set for a championship showdown with Wardlow next week in Colorado. Are we getting one final angle in the ring between these two badasses tonight, or are we just playing the waiting game for next week to arrive?

- Daddy Ass and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed were attacked by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal last week. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens might have to smash a giant scissor over Jarrett’s head after he broke a guitar over theirs.

- FTW Champion HOOK came out to chase away Big Bill and The Firm last week after they put a post-match beating on Jungle Boy. We’ve been waiting a while for HOOK to elevate his level of competition in AEW, and a fight with Big Bill would qualify as a significant step up.

- Chris Jericho made the mistake of dismissing Action Andretti as “some jobber” last week, and it resulted in the upset of the year. How will Jericho respond after being so humiliated?

- Are last week’s losses by Jericho and Sammy Guevara giving Daniel Garcia second thoughts about his choice to remain in the Jericho Appreciation Society?

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill is still smoking the competition while awaiting that creep Bow Wow’s next stalker move. There appears to be some unrest among The Baddies, with Red Velvet not fitting in very well since she returned.

- House of Black is waging war on AEW, and their declaration of war is already far more successful than Jeff Jarrett’s. Ortiz and Eddie Kingston want to get it on with Malakai’s gang, which is asking for a world of trouble.

- AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy has been spending his time dealing with Kip Sabian and Trent Seven in recent weeks on Rampage. If Sabian wants to earn a future title shot, he should probably get the better of OC one of these weeks.

- Dark Order is on a collision course with RUSH and Preston Vance. How will Brodie Lee Jr. factor into this equation?

- Ruby Soho took care of business last week against Tay Melo, but Anna Jay laid her out afterwards. There is surely another match coming out of this angle.

- Luchasaurus and Christian have been mysteriously absent from AEW ever since Full Gear, over a month ago.

- Claudio Castagnoli and Athena are both wearing ROH gold around their waists. Will they get to defend their respective belts on AEW television, or are they stuck wrestling on YouTube until Tony Khan makes an announcement about ROH TV next month?

- Where the f*** is Scorpio Sky Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?