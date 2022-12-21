AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Dec. 21, 2022): Holiday Bash

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

This week’s show is Tony Khan’s annual Holiday Bash, and comes our way from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Jamie Hayter is promising to deliver another slobberknocker when she defends the Women’s title against Hikaru Shida, and The Elite try to stay alive in their best-of-seven Trios championship series with Death Triangle in a No Disqualification match five! Plus, FTR take on The Gunns, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland have a face-to-face, Bryan Danielson speaks, Ricky Starks appears, Powerhouse Hobbs starts a new chapter, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 21