Watch AEW Dark Episode 175

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Hagane Shinno vs. Kenny Omega
- Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
- Ricky Starks vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi
- Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
- Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth
- House of Black’s Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven
- Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley
- Angelico & Chaos Project vs. Jay Marte & Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis
- Gus De La Vega vs. The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux
- Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti
- TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie
Enjoy the show!
