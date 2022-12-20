Watch AEW Dark Episode 175

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Hagane Shinno vs. Kenny Omega

Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk

Ricky Starks vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi

Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh

Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth

House of Black’s Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven

Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley

Angelico & Chaos Project vs. Jay Marte & Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis

Gus De La Vega vs. The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux

Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti

TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie

Enjoy the show!