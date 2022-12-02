Juice Robinson is All Elite and set up for a PPV title match

There isn’t much time left for Tony Khan to fill out the card for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 10, so he used tonight’s (Dec. 2) episode of ROH AEW Rampage to set up two more matches for the card.

First up is Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey. Taylor is a former ROH TV champion and ex-partner of Lee who made a surprise appearance to issue the challenge. Lee doesn’t know if he can trust Swerve Strickland, but it looks like they’ll be teaming up at least one more time.

“The business between you and I is far from over”@RealKeithLee @swerveconfident @shane216taylor



Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/yAvUfCsY5O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

Later in the show, a Juice Robinson promo video aired. He explained who he is and then challenged Samoa Joe to a ROH TV title match at Final Battle. The AEW commentary team then confirmed that Robinson is All Elite, which means he’s officially signed with AEW and on the roster. Robinson and Toni Storm are an item, so now they’ll be working together in AEW.

"You may be the king of TV now... Kings get dethroned"

Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to @SamoaJoe!#AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/So3ou5xfXe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

Assuming both of these matches are made official for Final Battle, that will give us the following lineup:

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s World championship • Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title • Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV championship • Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

What do you think about Juice Robinson and Shane Taylor showing up in AEW tonight, Cagesiders?