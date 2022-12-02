Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is a Lumberjack match for the All-Atlantic championship between Orange Cassidy and QT Marshall.

Private Party vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal is also advertised for tonight, as well as Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter. On top of that, we’ll hear from Saraya, Swerve in our Glory, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 2