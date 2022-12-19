Leading up to and after the show, Jon Moxley’s latest bloodbath — this one almost cost him an ear! — was the main topic of discussion regarding the Dec. 16 Rampage.

While we can’t prove it deserves the credit (and we know this will have no impact on the debate around Mox’s love a crimson mask), we do know that AEW’s b-show had better numbers last Friday than it did the Friday before.

Rampage was watched by 464,000 people, a modest 1.5% increase over Dec. 9. The .15 rating among 18-49 year olds was a massive upgrade, 36% better than the previous week and the show’s best number in that metric since October.

Does this mean we can count on someone trying to rip off one of Mox’s appendages every Friday night? Mull that over while you take a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eight months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

