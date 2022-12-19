Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 94

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 19, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:
- Ethan Page & Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Top Flight & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters & The Wingmen
- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta & ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Workhorsemen
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen
- Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny
- Hagane Shinno & Steven Andrews vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
- Jazmin Allure vs. Marina Shafir
Enjoy the show!
