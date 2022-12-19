 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 94

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 19, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

  • Ethan Page & Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Top Flight & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters & The Wingmen
  • ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta & ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Workhorsemen
  • ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen
  • Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny
  • Hagane Shinno & Steven Andrews vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
  • Jazmin Allure vs. Marina Shafir

Enjoy the show!

