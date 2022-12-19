Kenny Omega’s been eyeing a match with El Hijo del Vikingo for a while now.

It was supposed to happen at last December’s Triplemania Regia, but Omega’s injuries finally caught up to him. Instead, Kenny vacated the AAA Mega championship, and Vikingo won the title at that show in Monterrey, Mexico.

When Omega returned to action (briefly, before being suspended for Brawl Out), visa issues prevented Vikingo from wrestling him in the United States. But those have been cleared up, and Kenny is back, so...

The Mega champ was in the U.S. this weekend for a pair of independent dates, and spoke to Denise Salcedo prior to his match at GCW’s Los Angeles show on Friday night (Dec. 16). He’s still committed to making the Omega match happen.

“The third time’s the charm. It’s now been two occasions that Kenny Omega and I were gonna wrestle, but for this and that, it wasn’t able to happen, but now I have the Visa. So if he doesn’t come [to Mexico], then I will go look for him. Expect some big surprises. Why not have ‘El Gran Jinete’ [‘The Great Horseman’] go and look for him in his own house? Anything can happen. My home, AAA, is always giving surprises. I don’t know, maybe in the future, I will go to his house, or him in ours, or somewhere in the middle. Anything can happen.”

Omega’s got another dream match lined up in the Tokyo Dome next month, when he’ll return to New Japan and face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He also remains embroiled in The Elite’s best of seven Trios championship series with Death Triangle, which looks like it will end on Jan. 11 in Los Angeles.

But that still leaves the rest of 2023. Ready for another Forbidden Door dream match in AEW?

