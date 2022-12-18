Byran Danielson is super excited about AEW making its debut in Seattle

It’s a slow Sunday on the news beat, however, that doesn’t mean we can’t all rejoice in jubilation over Bryan Danielson’s excitement for AEW debuting in Seattle on January 4.

Seriously, this promo will put a smile on the faces of Danielson fans. He doesn’t state much, but his exuberance speaks volumes. The smile creeping across Danielson’s face at the end says it all.

Hmm, like I said, it is a slow Sunday news day. Let’s pivot to provide more Danielson mini content. So, what could we expect from Danielson visiting his home state of Washington when AEW arrives in Seattle? That answer transitions into a magnificent t-shirt idea.

At the conclusion of Dynamite, MJF retained the AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks, then Danielson arrived on stage to frighten MJF. Danielson’s appearance relates to MJF’s brass knuckles cheap shot to William Regal, beloved mentor of Danielson. MJF’s terrified expression was caught on camera for a magnificent photo.

Same energy pic.twitter.com/wVVx1RewAB — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 15, 2022

That scene has been immortalized into a t-shirt.

Yes, the t-shirt is real and available for purchase in the AEW shop (here). Whatever Danielson has planned for Seattle, I think it is safe to safe he will bring the ruckus. Who knows, the American Dragon might even pull double duty under a mask on Dark.

That concludes this Danielson post. It may not have brought much news on this slow Sunday, but I’d like to think it brought some smiles.