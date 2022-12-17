Preston Vance trashes Brodie Lee Jr.

Preston Vance recently broke the heart of Brodie Lee Jr. when he turned on the Dark Order and threw down his mask.

Vance finally explained his actions on this week’s (Dec. 16) episode of AEW Rampage in a sit-down interview with Jim Ross. It turns out that he was sick of answering to a 10-year-old snot-nosed spoiled brat:

"Everyone thinks I'm the bad guy for turning my back on on my so-called family... They're not my brothers" @Pres10Vance#AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Az7VFWi5Mg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2022

The former Dark Order member also established that the rest of the Dark Order dweebs were never at his level. Brodie Lee hand-picked him to be in the Dark Order due to his athletic prowess, and that’s the same potential that RUSH and Jose the Assistant now see in him. They are his true brothers.

After hearing Preston Vance trash Brodie’s son in this promo, what do you think the end game is here? Let us know in the comments below.

Catch up on all the results from Rampage right here.