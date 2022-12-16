Samoe Joe turned on Wardlow back in early November on AEW Dynamite. It looked like a singles match for Wardlow’s TNT title was coming at Full Gear later that month, but Powerhouse Hobbs was instead added to the fray for a triple threat match. Joe then won the TNT title from Wardlow at that event by choking out Hobbs. The end result is that Wardlow lost his championship to Joe without ever being pinned or submitted.

It’s been more than one month since Samoa turned heel, yet we still haven’t witnessed Joe and Wardlow go one-on-one for the gold. Thanks to an angle on tonight’s (Dec. 16) episode of Rampage, that’s about to change.

Wardlow was in action against some jobber named Exodus Prime. The jobber failed to follow Action Andretti’s playbook, falling victim very early on to four powerbombs from Wardlow for a quick finish.

After Wardlow picked up the win, he called out Joe for a fight. The one true king of television didn’t give Wardlow what he wanted tonight, but was gracious enough to grant him a TNT title match on the Dec. 28 episode of Dynamite:

The KING has spoken!@RealWardlow and #ROH World TV & TNT Champion @SamoaJoe will come face to face once again at #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash in Denver, CO! Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/wzZvd6EvV1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2022

Who do you think will win when Samoa Joe and Wardlow clash over the TNT title in less than two weeks, Cagesiders?