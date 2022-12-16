Dynamite and Rampage should look different next month

AEW’s hiring of former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Mike Mansury grabbed a few headlines before other things started happening this week. It also led to questions about when we would start to see Mansury’s influence on Dynamite and Rampage.

There were no obvious changes to the production or direction of the “Winter is Coming” show on TBS this past Wednesday (Dec. 14), even though Mansury was reportedly on hand for the show in the Dallas Metroplex. But it seems he was probably just getting the lay of the land, and preparing for changes to come.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see those changes:

“... part of the [Mansury] deal is that WBD [Warner Bros. Discovery] and [Tony] Khan had decided to change the look of the show. The planned changes are to go into effect in January at some point.”

Mansury was supposedly being groomed to take over for Kevin Dunn when Triple H took over for Vince McMahon, but left WWE in 2020 before McMahon’s (perhaps temporary) resignation. His former co-workers are among those touting his hiring as a big win for Tony Khan.

We’ll be able to start judging that ourselves in the new year, apparently.