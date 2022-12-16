Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, and Dustin Rhodes teaming up in an 8-man tag match against The Blade, Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, and The Butcher.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue, Wardlow in action, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 16