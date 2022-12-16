Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.
The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).
Tonight’s main event is Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, and Dustin Rhodes teaming up in an 8-man tag match against The Blade, Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, and The Butcher.
Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue, Wardlow in action, and more!
Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.
Enjoy the show!
AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 16
- Rampage kicks off with Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, with both men already in the ring and ready to go.
- Jon Moxley defeats Sammy Guevara. Moxley blasted Guevara with a cutter early on. Sammy came back with some chops and put Mox down with a dropkick. They take turns raking each other’s back while standing on the middle rope. Guevara nails Mox with a stomp onto the ring apron going into the commercial break. Guevara apparently ripped Mox’s earring out of his ear during the break, and Mox is a bloody mess. Sammy grinds his boot into Jon’s bloody ear. Tay Melo gets in on it, attacking his ear and slapping him in the face. Mox gets a rush of adrenaline and pummels Sammy’s skull with punch after punch in the corner. Mox avoids the GTH, but Sammy locks in a Boston Crab. Mox twists his body around and punches his way out of it. Jon hits Sammy with a forearm and follows up with a curb stomp for a near fall. They make their way to the outside, where Sammy kicks Jon in the ear. Guevara drives Mox through a table with a swanton bomb! He rolls Mox back in the ring and goes for a flying crossbody. Mox rolls through it, stomps Sammy in the head, and piledrives him. Mox locks in the bulldog choke but Sammy counters out of it. Sammy avoids the Death Rider and nails one of his own. Sammy nails another swanton but Mox kicks out of the pin. Sammy lands the Spanish Fly from the top, but Mox rolls over and turns it into the bulldog choke right after impact. Sammy goes out and Moxley wins.
- Mox grabs the mic and calls out Hangman Page. Page charges through Evil Uno on his way to the ring. Mox meets him on the ramp to start the brawl. Mox gets back in the ring, where Hangman goes for a Buckshot Lariat and hits a security guy instead of Mox. They brawl to the outside where AEW officials finally pull them apart.
- There’s a video hyping up Saraya’s mystery partner tag team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on Jan. 11.
- FTR is in the ring when we return from break. Dax has a broken ass bone after Final Battle. They feel like they let the fans down by losing to the Briscoes. The fans made this the best year of their career. They are pissed off at the Ass Boys for ruining Final Battle. They are gonna beat their asses on Dynamite.
- Jade Cargill talks some trash on Bow Wow.
- Britt Baker defeats Skye Blue. Jim Ross questions if Skye Blue is her real name. Blue has the advantage early on, taking Britt down for a quick pin attempt and then kicking her in the face afterwards. Blue takes her down with a thrust kick coming out of the commercial break. Baker takes over with the sling blade. She eventually lands a kick of her own in there, and stomps Blue’s face into the mat for the victory.
- Baker applies Lockjaw on Blue after the match. Out comes Hikaru Shida with a kendo stick. She takes out Rebel and then hits Baker with the stick. Jamie Hayter and Shida stare each other down in the ring talking trash, as Hayter holds up the AEW women’s world championship.
- Preston Vance explains why he turned on the Dark Order. Brodie Lee was the one who handpicked him for the Dark Order, and the other members are not at his level. He’s sick of Brodie Lee Jr. and sick of taking orders from people who are beneath him.
- Wardlow defeats Exodus Prime. Prime lands a few blows to the face, but it doesn’t phase Wardlow. Wardlow blasts him with the reach back lariat. It’s already time for the Powerbomb Symphony. He lands four powerbombs and scores the pin fall victory.
- Wardlow grabs a mic. He’s sick of waiting to get a piece of Samoa Joe and calls him out for a fight. Joe appears on the video screen and denies Wardlow’s request. Joe shits on Texas and says the TNT title match with Wardlow will happen in Colorado on Dec. 28. The king has spoken.
- Mark Henry interviews Trent Seven, Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, The Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy ahead of the 8-man tag team match in the main event.
- Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and The Best Friends defeat The Blade, Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, and The Butcher. Beretta and Seven square off in the battle of the Trents. OC eventually gets in there but is blocked from a dive to the outside by Penelope Ford and The Bunny. The Butcher and The Blade dominate the babyfaces heading into the commercial break. Later in the fight, Dustin punches and elbows Seven into oblivion. Cassidy is double teamed by Butcher and The Blade. The Best Friends break it up and hug in the middle of the ring, before taking flight over the top rope for a dive onto the heels. Sabian joins the pile of bodies on the outside with a moonsault. In the ring, Cassidy tricks the ref into thinking The Bunny hit him in the balls. Danhausen appears and follows suit with Penelope Ford. The ref ejects both Ford and The Bunny from the match. Sabian punches Danhausen in the balls. Chuck Taylor takes out Butcher and The Blade on the outside. Dustin tags in and annihilates Sabian with a Destroyer. He sets Kip up in the corner. Cassidy does the lazy kicks to Kip’s crotch before Dustin follows up with the real deal. Seven eats an Orange Punch and a bulldog from Dustin for the pin fall.
- The babyfaces celebrate as Rampage goes off the air.
