A ‘jobber’ just beat Chris Jericho on Dynamite, and now he’s All Elite

He was still recovering from the brutality of Claudio Castagnoli’s Giant Swing, but Chris Jericho wanted a warm-up before rematching Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World title. So on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite on Dec. 14, he took out his frustrations on a “jobber”.

Action Andretti didn’t get the memo, and actually got some offense in on the Ocho. He also kicked out a Codebreaker!

Most of the fans in Texas and watching at home around the world figured that would be the high point of Andretti’s night, but he was just getting started. The Maryland Championship Wrestling regular avoided Jericho’s big moves, including the Judas Effect. And he continued to hit his own big moves, leading up to a Running Shooting Star Press that scored a three count.

Did we just witness the BIGGEST. UPSET. in the HISTORY of professional wrestling?!?! @ActionAndretti just BEAT @IAmJericho in his #AEWDynamite debut!!!!



Someone named Action Andretti pinned Chris Jericho on Dynamite. We repeat... SOMEONE NAMED ACTION ANDRETTI PINNED CHRIS JERICHO ON DYNAMITE!

Le Champeon was as shocked as the rest of us, as his really bad, terrible, no good week continued. He went backstage and had a temper tantrum.

As for Andretti? After the young man from Philadelphia pulled off the biggest upset since the 1-2-3 Kid beat Razor Ramon almost 30 years ago, he became All Elite.

