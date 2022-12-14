Death Triangle’s hammer ruined Nick Jackson’s Willis Reed moment

The Elite avoided going into 3-0 hole in the last match of their best of seven Trios title series with Death Triangle. Then both teams got a week off to regroup and strategize before their fourth showdown at Winter is Coming in Texas on Dec. 14.

Kenny Omega & Matt Jackson didn’t gameplan for being without Nick Jackson for most of the match, however. That’s the position Omega & the elder Buck found themselves in when Nick went down with a lower leg injury. A thorough icing from Brandon Cutler didn’t work, so ringside physician Dr. Michael Sampson helped him to the back.

The remaining two members of The Elite held their own, long enough for Nick to make like Willis Reed and limp back into the match. His return looked like it would turn the tide and tie the series at 2 wins a piece. But after his decision to not use PAC’s hammer in their last match, Rey Fenix couldn’t stop his brother from striking Nick right in his bum leg with it. Fenix didn’t like it, but took advantage by slapping on a kneebar. Jackson tried to get to the ropes to break the hold, but the pain was too much for him. He had to tap out, and Death Triangle is up 3-1.

In the aftermath of the match, Omega got on the microphone with a proposition. Since Death Triangle’s used a foreign object throughout the series, how about they make match five a No Disqualification affair?

PAC & Penta El Zero M seem down. Fenix is still conflicted about winning via hammer. Assuming Tony Khan approves, he won’t have to wrestle with his conscience next week in San Antonio.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite here.