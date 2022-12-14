AEW secured music rights for Tony Khan’s favorite song

AEW is no stranger to securing music rights for top stars, such as “Wild Thing” for Jon Moxley, “Jane” for Orange Cassidy, “Tarzan Boy” for Jungle Boy, and several others. The latest addition to the AEW music library is a guilty pleasure of Tony Khan.

Give a listen to this Winter is Coming promo clip, and see if you recognize the tune.

#AEWDynamite is LIVE TOMORROW @ 8pmET/7pmCT on TBS

•Winner takes All for the #AEW World Title+Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF v Ricky Starks

•Best of 7 Match 4 #theElite (1-2) v #DeathTriangle (2-1)

•@IAmJericho LIVE in Action

•Ruby Soho v @taymelo

•#HouseOfBlack return to action pic.twitter.com/5rowgvdzJM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022

Congratulations if you guessed “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh. That ditty was used as the theme song for the NBA on NBC from 1990 to 2002. It was even parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Khan will carry the magic of “Roundball Rock” on AEW programming.

We got the rights to my favorite song! See you tomorrow for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Winter Is Coming!



Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tomorrow night on TBS for what will be a huge night on AEW Dynamite #WinterIsComing! https://t.co/9SFUvpSxf9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 13, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see how “Roundball Rock” is utilized on Wednesday night. It would be very fitting for the best-of-7 series between the Elite and Death Triangle.

Are you excited to hear “Roundball Rock” on Dynamite? What other classic sports theme songs do you think would be a good fit in AEW?