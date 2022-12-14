Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped MJF defending the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks, Ruby Soho’s injury return grudge match with Tay Melo, and fallout from the ROH Final Battle PPV.

Starks knows it is time to put up or shut up in the biggest match of his career. MJF put over Starks’ skills, but a title change is not going to happen. MJF advised Starks to bottle that energy from the excitement of near pinfalls, because it will be the closest Starks gets to beating him.

Ruby aims to right the wrongs and hurt people. Tay injured Ruby with a broken wrist and a broken nose. Tay believed Ruby should be grateful, because it gave her a free nose job.

On the Final Battle fallout tip, Daniel Garcia considers it a blessing in disguise to lose the ROH Pure Championship to Wheeler Yuta. Garcia believes he is above the Pure division and ROH. Athena is happy to send Mercedes Martinez on her retirement tour. The Fallen Goddess plans to make her ROH women’s championship reign more historic than anything in AEW. The Briscoes are 13-time ROH tag champs. They appreciate FTR, but Dem Boys are back. The Gunn sons will end FTR’s legacy so that their legacy can begin now.

After Ethan Page failed to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal last week, the blame was on Matt Hardy. All Ego pointed out Hardy breaking the rules by doing the Twist of Fate. Punishment will be doled out to Private Party. Page fined them for Hardy’s screw-up. Hardy let out a broken scream.

"I'm looking at what went wrong: @MATTHARDYBRAND went wrong.. and [#PrivateParty] are going to be punished." Things did not go as planned for @OfficialEGO in the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale, and it looks like it's going to cost Matt Hardy very dearly | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/W7DuTUUmeq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

Samoa Joe is not ducking Wardlow. Joe guarantees the results will be the same with him as the undisputed King of Television.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Tay Melo and Anna Jay attacked Willow Nightingale, and Ruby Soho ran out with a metal pipe for the save. Butcher and Blade cut an old-school promo putting the tag team division on notice.

“In-N-Out or Whataburger?” - Being The Elite Ep. 326 featured the Young Bucks goofing around backstage flipping the bird to Tony Schiavone, the weekly travel montage, Matt Jackson getting a pump in the gym, renegotiating their contract to include 24/7 stand-ins, using those stand-ins to listen to Brandon Cutler’s pitch to make him the biggest star in AEW, and choosing In-N-Out over Whataburger. In other bits, Cutler punned wordplay with Pixar movie titles, and Ryan Nemeth auditioned for the movie Free Willy as the role of the 9-year-old kid. My favorite part was wrestlers trying to lift a massive dumbbell. Satnam Singh and Nick Comoroto were the only ones successful.

The Gunn sons were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Ass Boys nicknames, such as Bum Brothers and Rear End Rascals, desiring an apology as the first step towards a reunion with Billy Gunn, and W. Morrissey filling the father void as stepdad. The Gunns closed with a passionate plea to America to quit chanting Ass Boys.

