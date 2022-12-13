Watch AEW Dark Episode 174

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 13, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Trustbusters’ Slim J & Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
- Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
- Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo & Rhett Titus vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- Joe Keys & Chris Steeler & LSG vs. The Factory’s Lee Johnson & QT Marshall & Cole Karter
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
- “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña
Enjoy the show!
