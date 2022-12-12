After Rampage got some of its worst ever results last week, AEW head honcho Tony Khan talked about taking an all hands on deck approach to booking the show. That wasn’t particularly evident from the card for Dec. 9, but Jon Moxley was on the show. It was also the final push to a PPV. Not an AEW PPV, but a PPV nonetheless.

Whatever it was, it worked. At least in terms of getting the show back to the kind of numbers it was doing in the months leading up to Dec. 2.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics tells us the most recent episode had 457,000 viewers, and drew a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. It was Rampage’s biggest audience since October, and in line with — if on the low end — of its recent ratings performance.

While we wonder if Winter is Coming can push the show’s numbers into the “good for a bad time slot” range, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eight months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

