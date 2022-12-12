Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 93

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 12, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:
- Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes vs. Brandon Cutler & Chaos Project
- Zane Valero & Zack Clayton vs. Best Friends
- Danni Bee vs. Emi Sakura
- Warren Johnson & Zach Mason vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker
- Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen
Enjoy the show!
