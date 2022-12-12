Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 93

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 12, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes vs. Brandon Cutler & Chaos Project

Zane Valero & Zack Clayton vs. Best Friends

Danni Bee vs. Emi Sakura

Warren Johnson & Zach Mason vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker

Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

Enjoy the show!