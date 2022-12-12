 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 93

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Dec. 12, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

  • Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes vs. Brandon Cutler & Chaos Project
  • Zane Valero & Zack Clayton vs. Best Friends
  • Danni Bee vs. Emi Sakura
  • Warren Johnson & Zach Mason vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats