AEW suspends Rush for putting hands on an official

ROH concluded the Final Battle PPV with a new era of champions. The card had 12 matches, including the pre-show, and fallout was to be had in a couple of post-show interviews.

Rush and Dralistico lost in tag team action to AR Fox and Blake Christian. The finish was clouded in controversy when Dralistico kicked out right at the count of three. The referee ruled that Dralistico wasn’t quick enough, and the victory was awarded to Fox and Christian. Los Ingobernables reacted in a predictably surly manner with a post-match attack on the winners. Rush also put hands on the referee. Lexy Nair informed El Ingobernable Mayor that he has been fined and suspended one week. Los Ingobernables were unhappy at getting screwed. Rush and Dralistico want a rematch. Also, 10 plugged a sit-down interview with Jim Ross for Rampage.

It appears that AEW management is cracking down to protect the authority of their officials. Rush is the second wrestler to be suspended in recent weeks. He joins the list with Athena, who was fined and suspended after punching referee Aubrey Edwards.

The Embassy are new ROH six-man champions after dethroning Dalton Castle & The Boys. Brian Cage gloated about the muscular stature of his team by comparing past challengers as Lunchables to premium grade beef of the Embassy.

Dalton Castle was furious about the loss. ROH is in terrible danger. The Embassy dullards can’t provide the excitement and drama that ROH needs. Castle called for a rematch. Ari Daivari and the Trustbusters interrupted with insults.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett came to AEW for one reason. They wanted their rightful shot at the ROH tag titles. The OGK never received a rematch after losing the belts to the Briscoes last year. Taven and Bennett suffered a setback losing to Top Flight on the Final Battle pre-show, but they will continue banging on Tony Khan’s door until they get what they want.

"We're going nowhere, until we get back what's rightfully ours."#TheKingdom's @RealMikeBennett & @MattTaven will not stop until the #ROH World Tag Team Titles are back around their waists.

