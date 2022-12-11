Matt Hardy gives an update on how Jeff is doing

Back in September, there was some talk that Jeff Hardy could be making his return to the pro wrestling ring after completing a treatment program following a DUI arrest that led to his being suspended by AEW. It’s now mid-December and we haven’t seen him just yet.

His brother, Matt, gave an update on his podcast (via PW Insider):

“Yeah, I mean, he’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. And, you know, more or less we’ve got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward. So that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later. ... “Yeah, he seems to be in a really good place, which is very nice and refreshing to see so uh, you know hopefully that continues and uh, and we get him back to where he belongs.”

The hope continues to be that Jeff will figure things out and stay on a good path, whether that involves his wrestling again or not. But we would all, of course, love to see him back in the ring too.

Hopefully soon, yeah?