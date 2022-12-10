MJF puts his own spin on Cody’s old dream match list

After securing his release from WWE back in 2016, Cody Rhodes got the wrestle web talking when he tweeted out a hand-written list of people he hoped to work with and events he wanted to take part in as a free agent.

The image of hands folded over a checklist quickly became a thing others did after their WWE exits, or that memesters on all sides of the wrestling business did for a quick laugh.

Now, while killing time on his way to Las Vegas for UFC 282, where he hopes to get a bunch of mainstream attention for his beef with rising mixed martial arts star Paddy Pimblett, AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has dropped his own list.

In classic MJF fashion, this is all rivals he claims will never take the Big Burberry Belt from him. And his insulting nickname for them, of course.

Made a list before my flight to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/YdcobYO3ij — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 10, 2022

• The Pebble (Ricky Starks) • The American Dipshit Dragon (Bryan Danielson) • Warhoe (Wardlow) • Edward (Eddie Kingston) • Sensitive Cowboy (Hangman Page) • Jungle Jabronie (Jungle Jack Perry) • Darbs The School Shooter (Darby Allin) • Adam “My Brain Don’t Work, So I Can’t Cope” Cole (Adam Cole) • “Mr. Clean” Castagnoli (Claudio Castagnoli)

Shout out to Adam Cole (BAY BAY). He may not have appreciated the whole traumatic brain injury jab, but he is the only person to make both Max and Cody’s lists. Who says The Panama City Playboy isn’t over?

