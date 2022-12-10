Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 92B

AEW has a special edition of Dark Elevation for us today (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) streaming at 1 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

This was taped prior to this past Wednesday’s Dynamite in Austin, Texas. Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion, which all feature wrestlers who will be in action on the Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV which starts just a couple hours later*:

Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett with Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Sal Muscat & Ativalu

Top Flight (Daunte & Darius Martin) vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

